9th May 2025 by emmadurnford
129 / 365

9th May 2025

The big news of the day is that after literally months of asking and negotiating I was able to finally sign the agreement for the photo club exhibition. I met the person taking over from Abi - he is nice but a little clueless but I have finally signed so it is go-go-go!.

Afterwards it was home for a celebratory coffee before Colin and I walked across Bushy Park into Kingston to looks for clothes for our trip and possibly for our posh meal out on Saturday. The deer are trying to keep cool next to the rather impressive horse chestnut tree. I also took my passport and got some euros for our trip in a couple of weeks.
