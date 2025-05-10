10th May 2025

We had a date in Fulham today which is unusual for us - firstly being in London on a Saturday and secondly being at a posh restaurant. Ian an dKaren had invited us for dinner and after the purchase of a new pair of trouser yesterday and the discovery that a top from about ten years old looked OK, we were looking forward to it. We had left over 2 hours to get there which despite my reservations of it being too long, was only just enough time. It turned out that the District line was closed form Richmond due to a fire and then in central London both the Circle and District were severely delayed. The trains and tubes were packed with virtually no free seats and Colin’s back was really bad. In the end I decided to use my Uber app for only the second time and order us a car to the restaurant from South Kensington which was a great move.



We were a little stressed when we arrived but a big slug of wine helped us calm down. I started with a cheese soufflé - v good, then lamb in a rich jus - quite nice but I prefer roast - with bean and dauphinoise potatoes and finished with a raspberry coulis and nougat thingy - very nice… Ian ordered 4 bottles of an expensive but very good French red. It was a nice meal, not the best ever but a typical Fulham posh place with a lot of money being flashed around.



When we came to leave, I was about to order an Uber back to the station but Ian got there first and ordered us a very nice stretched BMW with sloped white leather seats and a sunroof and unlike our earlier journey, we were home in just forty minutes - a nice evening.

