11th May 2025

My main task today was to put together a full quote for a large photographic job at Chelsea Flower show next Sunday. I’m in two minds about it as its rather daunting and needs a very quick turnaround but equally I’m charging the proper going rate for once and so it will really be useful for holiday expenses and hamster sitting feed! Fingers crossed - I think.



In the evening Colin did another barbecue. We started with grilled halloumi - very good, followed by sea bass fillets - they really were delicious and finally this salad with baked potato and chicken thighs of which there were many they should do for lunch and dinner for the next few days.

