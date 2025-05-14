Sign up
Previous
Next
134 / 365
14th May 2025
After the good news of Monday with my quote accepted for the job at Chelsea this coming Sunday I spend a couple of hours preparing as much as possible to ensure the day goes as smoothly as possible.
I took a brief break and on my way back I noticed our pyracantha bush that Colin planted a number of years ago (for security) and which possibly is the best I have ever seen it, covered with flowers.
0
0
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4521
photos
22
followers
15
following
37% complete
View this month »
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th May 2025 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
thorns
,
bush
,
security
,
blossoms
,
pyracantha
