Previous
Next
14th May 2025 by emmadurnford
134 / 365

14th May 2025

After the good news of Monday with my quote accepted for the job at Chelsea this coming Sunday I spend a couple of hours preparing as much as possible to ensure the day goes as smoothly as possible.

I took a brief break and on my way back I noticed our pyracantha bush that Colin planted a number of years ago (for security) and which possibly is the best I have ever seen it, covered with flowers.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact