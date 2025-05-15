Previous
15th May 2025 by emmadurnford
15th May 2025

I thought I should start seriously thinking about our trip to Spain in a week or so so I put together my packing list and started in my usual style of packing by throwing things in a pile in the corner of our bedroom!

I also had to complete the H&S paperwork to get my authorisation pass for Chelsea on Sunday. Part of the requirement is that I need to wear preferably steel toed boots - that’s not happening and all a yellow fluoro jacket at all times. Second official outing of my jacket (last used while photographing for the RNLI).
Emma Durnford

