Previous
Next
16th May 2025 by emmadurnford
136 / 365

16th May 2025

This morning I went into Kingston with the aim of buying some clothes with my vouchers. Although I still didn’t find a jacket to replace the one I lost in Surbiton, I did get a couple of pairs of trousers and some new socks!

The rest of the day I spent trying to find someone to look after Domino whilst we are away. It is proving a lot more difficult this time as I discovered that the woman in St Margaret who usually looks after him has now moved to Horsham! I thought I’d take a picture of his house to send to prospective sitters to show the size!
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact