Previous
Next
17th May 2025 by emmadurnford
137 / 365

17th May 2025

Nerves are kicking in for the shoot tomorrow. I had to go to Tescos to stop up with food for the weekend and to pick up some things from the chemist.

This is a beautiful rose particularly stunning against the blue sky.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact