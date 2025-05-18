18th May 2025

The day has arrived and I got up early to ensure I’d get to the Chelsea show ground in good time. At least that was the idea until I discovered that the District and Central lines had severe delays so it was a rethink on the route there.



I finally arrived at the entrance only to discover that the man with my pass was not actually on site. I then walked all the way around to Chelsea embankment and a place called the Bull Ring and he phoned to say he’d be there in five minutes which I knew was optimistic and in the event I ended up waiting for about an hour but at least the security guards were friendly and gave me a seat!



I eventually made it in and went to find the seven stands and gardens I was tasked with photographing. It was freezing - well 15-16. I had had a feeling that this would be a pig of a job - three out of the seven stands were still covered in plastic and despite me idea of starting early and getting back mid afternoon to start the edit, I didn’t really start properly until after an egg sandwich an rather bad coffee.



Things picked up after lunch and I eventually did manage to get proper photos of all of the seven stands although one remained literally under wraps! the best part was being allowed to enter the Hospitalfields Arts Garden to photograph - it’s a lovely garden with great use of London Stones bricks.



I eventually left around 4.30pm and the journey home was much easier on the District line to Wimbledon with a five minute transfer onto the train home. I was pretty shattered by the time I got home but allowed myself just an hour or so sitting down before Headed upstairs to start working. Colin treated us to a Chinese take-away so I took a break to eat hat before I headed up again and worked until 12.30am. I’ve managed to break the back of it and only have two gardens left to edit and prep. I felt a lot more relaxed than this time last night!

