20th May 2025

After an exchange of emails in which the commissioning company company for Sundays shoot changed their mind on the target completion time… I worked flat out and managed to send the images at lunch time rather than in the evening as I had originally made clear on my quote. Funnily enough, despite the apparent urgent need, most batches of images that I sent were not actually opened until mid afternoon! At least I can go ahead and send my invoice this week before we go away.



After the relief of finishing the images - I am pleased with the results - I updated the flyer for the summer social and emailed them all out to members who have signed up.



I also bought some more food supplies for our trip - with Colin’s 3 weeks of packing and many spreadsheets of the contents of various bags etc. this is feeling a little full on, especially as I have not actually done much packing at all!



Deep breath and relax with some bramble flowers which are very early as are most flowers this year.

