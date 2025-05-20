Previous
20th May 2025 by emmadurnford
20th May 2025

After an exchange of emails in which the commissioning company company for Sundays shoot changed their mind on the target completion time… I worked flat out and managed to send the images at lunch time rather than in the evening as I had originally made clear on my quote. Funnily enough, despite the apparent urgent need, most batches of images that I sent were not actually opened until mid afternoon! At least I can go ahead and send my invoice this week before we go away.

After the relief of finishing the images - I am pleased with the results - I updated the flyer for the summer social and emailed them all out to members who have signed up.

I also bought some more food supplies for our trip - with Colin’s 3 weeks of packing and many spreadsheets of the contents of various bags etc. this is feeling a little full on, especially as I have not actually done much packing at all!

Deep breath and relax with some bramble flowers which are very early as are most flowers this year.
