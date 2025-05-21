21st May 2025

Today I had a meeting with the deputy house manager of Fulwell to go through arrangements for the summer social next month. This took about ten minutes as I passed one of my detailed notes across and basically we are aiming for the same as last year. Afterwards Colin and I had lunch with our friend John.



After a brief visit to Lidl I had to get home as I had managed to get an appointment at the doctors. I have had stomach problems for the past few days and I am quite worried, especially as we are travelling in a few days. It was a new doctor and he was excellent, He spent at least twenty minutes, examined me, asked a lot of questions and was very impressed with my typed sheets of medications and symptoms. The overall opinion was that it is a bad flare up of my IBS and gastro intestinal issues which should settle down. It doesn’t solve the discomfort and pain but I can relax about the trip.



In the evening I had a short Zoom meeting with the exhibition team to choose the image we will be using for this years publicity. There was a lot of discussion but we eventually chose an Egyptian cat which is a very good image.

