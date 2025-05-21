Previous
21st May 2025 by emmadurnford
138 / 365

21st May 2025

Today I had a meeting with the deputy house manager of Fulwell to go through arrangements for the summer social next month. This took about ten minutes as I passed one of my detailed notes across and basically we are aiming for the same as last year. Afterwards Colin and I had lunch with our friend John.

After a brief visit to Lidl I had to get home as I had managed to get an appointment at the doctors. I have had stomach problems for the past few days and I am quite worried, especially as we are travelling in a few days. It was a new doctor and he was excellent, He spent at least twenty minutes, examined me, asked a lot of questions and was very impressed with my typed sheets of medications and symptoms. The overall opinion was that it is a bad flare up of my IBS and gastro intestinal issues which should settle down. It doesn’t solve the discomfort and pain but I can relax about the trip.

In the evening I had a short Zoom meeting with the exhibition team to choose the image we will be using for this years publicity. There was a lot of discussion but we eventually chose an Egyptian cat which is a very good image.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact