22nd May 2025



Today I mostly sorted my packing, bought more things to take away with us, charged stuff up, did two lots of washing, made up a batch of cards and sent invoices.



Later in the day I had to take the train and then a bus to get to photo club as Colin is now slightly obsessing about moving the car and not getting a space when I come back. It wasn’t too bad and luckily Tony offered my a lift back to Teddington. The evening did not go too smoothly in that nobody had volunteer to make tea so I decided to make a stand and not rush around to start doing it myself. There were a few surprised faces but I think everyone got the message!



Luckily the lecturer was really good. It’s the first time he has given this lecture but it didn’t show and it was one of the few talks when I didn’t need to look at my watch.

