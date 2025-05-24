24th May 2025

Up for a final pack this morning. We had an early lunch and then finally set off for Portsmouth and our stay in the Premier Inn near the Brittany Ferry dock. It was very windy when we arrived.



Our one travel bag worked well and we ‘dined’ at the Beefeater a minutes walk away. Not the best meal but we got 25% off with a voucher and it filled us up. Back to our room and an early night before a very early start. No proper photo so Boris and Gulliver the travel bears at Premier Inn will have to suffice!

