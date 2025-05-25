25th May 2025

Oh no… my alarm went off at 5.30am… that was awful. We had agreed - no breakfast as it is too early and so we just got ready, packed up our overnight stuff and went down to the car.



The ferry terminal was literally just a seven minute drive although we had a bit of a wait to board when we got there. As it was a day journey we had not booked a cabin but there was plenty of space to sit and the sea was fairly calm but even so, I took some Kwells.



We decided to miss a big breakfast but instead went for an early lunch. We had discovered that this is the beginning of half term and unexpectedly the ferry was full of children. This was really felt when we queued up, a family was allowed rot such in front of me, then took ages and there was limited food left and after I had paid, someone tried to take my Croque Monsieur… they didn’t get it! It was a relief to be called to go down to the car and be able to sit in the peace and quiet. Funnily enough we were right next to another Skoda Karoq in the same colour.



There was quite wait to go through passport control and a lot of cars were changing lanes but after just over an hour we were finally on our way. Colin was in the driving seat and I was on navigation duties. We made good time and the weather was fine. It was nice to see the signs for the Loire Valley again. We found the little B&B in Tours that I had booked for the night - Hotel Castel Fleurie. It was very pretty and the room was fine for a one-nighter. We had even managed to get the owners to book one of the few restaurants open on a Sunday and enjoyed some time out of the car walking across the Loire, watching flocks of swifts.



Dinner was excellent - Colin had his onion soup and I had a very good tuna sashimi for my main course. We had a wander around the town and found the floodlit cathedral and I also performed an act of animal care on the way back when I rescued a large beetle which I then managed to move off the pavement into the grass - it was a rhinoceros beetle - never seen one before.

