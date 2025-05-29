29th May 2025

This is the end of the first stage of our trip in France and after packing up in the morning, it was back on the road driving to Spain. We were surprised to discover all shops were closed and we realised a little later that today is actually a Bank Holiday in France as it is Ascension Day.



Because of this it was nightmare traffic all the way for the solid 2 hours that Colin was driving and he barely managed out of Bordeaux. We needed a stop to recover at a service station after that and then I took over, earlier than expect to drive to Bayonne. This was only after an ‘interesting’ wrong turn in the car park which involved the tightest mini roundabout in the history of man which it was impossible to turn around so I had to reverse back with Colin ‘helping’ and setting off the proximity sensors!!



It was very hot on the journey to Bayonne where we eventually stopped for a nice lunch by the river. I was back in the driving seat although I had meant to swap over so I continued driving all the way to and around Bilbao (rather hairy). We finally swapped over at the little fishing village of Puerto de Castro-Urdiales, downed a coke before swapping over.



Colin then drove to Escalante where I had booked a one-night stay in a little posada. We found hotel and some good parking which is when the day started to go downhill again and we were so tired. When I used my best Spanish to try and check in, the words ‘tenemos una problema’ didn’t need a phrase book to translate. The hotel was closed there was no water in the rooms. The chap did not speak English but I know just enough Spanish to manage to make myself understood. Although I am pretty sure there were other hotels in the little town, the owner booked us into a hotel in a town six miles away in the little coastal town of Noja. This was fine apart from he fact that they are a reception less hotel in three buildings and I had no idea of how to get in. Colin waited in the car and by sheer chance I met a young Spanish couple who were absolutely lovely (and spoke perfect English) who helped me find a message in junk mail with all the details and I could eventually get in! The room was a tad unusual with a jacuzzi in middle of the very large room and no keys, we had to use my phone to access codes. We left most of our things in the car and eventually found one of just a few places open to eat in the rather small modern town square - an exhausting day.

