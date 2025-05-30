30th May 2025

Actually despite the really odd room, we slept surprisingly well. Today was the second half of the long drive - now from from Noja to Luarca.



I didn’t feel great first thing and unfortunately we did not have the breakfast that I had booked in the original accommodation so we made do with some bread we had brought with us. To break the journey we had planned to stop at Lastres and then Cudillero on route. Unfortunately Lastres was a very small town built effectively up very steep hills with limited parking. The first stop I had planned was was very long way from the port so we headed back down only to discover that we could not access the harbour car park parking as building works were taking place. It was at this point that I started to feel ill. Colin was quite peckish after our spartan breakfast so we stopped at a garage and I bought a sugary coffee drink to try and settle my stomach. It didn’t work.



We headed onto stop two at Cudillero and then hell hit. I felt so sick that I told Colin to stop immediately. I was very sick and to my horror in addition with an upset stomach - big mess, abject embarrassment with a change in clothes required. I managed to pull myself together to locate a public toilet a short distance away but it was closed. I was ill again and unsurprisingly our visit was cut short. After a second change of clothes Colin drove as fast as he could - with a speed limit of 120 kms an hour - we were easily travelling over over 160 kms with no complaint from me as I tried to hold myself together. We got to the apartment early and I managed to contain myself for a spot of complicated parking, a check-in with pigeon Spanish and signing of documents all the time feeling awful. He was a lovely host but as I was nearly passing out, I did not pay that much attention. I finally had a decent bathroom but actually I was able to sleep for few hours.



The emergency bag of travel pasta and a jar of sauce was this evenings dinner for Colin, plain pasta, no sauce and a sweet tea for me. What an awful day - possibly the illest I have ever been.



Evidence of the speed limit taken shortly before I 'exploded'!!

