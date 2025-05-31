Previous
31st May 2025 by emmadurnford
151 / 365

31st May 2025

After the traumas of yesterday, this morning I felt a lot better - very stiff and washed out. Unfortunately as I gradually started getting my appetite back, breakfast was somewhat spartan and it’s the first time in my lift I have been pleased to have a loaf of the rather cheap foam-like ‘Bimbo’ bread that our host had left for us.

We found a supermarket not that far away and drove there a little later in the day to stock up on supplies. We came back to the apartment for lunch as I was still feeling somewhat washed out from yesterday.

Later in the afternoon, we wandered down to the little town of Luarca. It was at this point that I realised the amazing views we have been enjoying from the apartment come with a price - the many hundreds of steps we need to take down to the harbour along with some very steep cobbled streets.

Once down, we found it a lovely little town, definitely a working rather than touristic place.
We booked a table in a restaurant I had earmarked (El Barometor) before we had left the UK to make up for the culinary delights of last night. However we decided - based on the steep stairs - that we would take the car down in the evening and brave the lack of parking. In the end I found a space a fare walk away but I sped on ahead to ensure we arrived on time for our booking - a nice meal and an improvement on my plain pasta last night!

31st May 2025 31st May 25

Emma Durnford

This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
