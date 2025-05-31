31st May 2025

After the traumas of yesterday, this morning I felt a lot better - very stiff and washed out. Unfortunately as I gradually started getting my appetite back, breakfast was somewhat spartan and it’s the first time in my lift I have been pleased to have a loaf of the rather cheap foam-like ‘Bimbo’ bread that our host had left for us.



We found a supermarket not that far away and drove there a little later in the day to stock up on supplies. We came back to the apartment for lunch as I was still feeling somewhat washed out from yesterday.



Later in the afternoon, we wandered down to the little town of Luarca. It was at this point that I realised the amazing views we have been enjoying from the apartment come with a price - the many hundreds of steps we need to take down to the harbour along with some very steep cobbled streets.



Once down, we found it a lovely little town, definitely a working rather than touristic place.

We booked a table in a restaurant I had earmarked (El Barometor) before we had left the UK to make up for the culinary delights of last night. However we decided - based on the steep stairs - that we would take the car down in the evening and brave the lack of parking. In the end I found a space a fare walk away but I sped on ahead to ensure we arrived on time for our booking - a nice meal and an improvement on my plain pasta last night!



