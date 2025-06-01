1st June 2025

I felt considerably better this morning so after undertaking the days housekeeping with the second lot of washing, I was back in the driving seat as we drove to the little town of O’Barquiero by the sea. It was a funny little town but with some character and we discovered an excellent place for lunch - the Hostal-restaurante La Marina. I went for my favourite little scallops again, they are so sweet, followed by fish.



After a very leisurely lunch we drove back via another little town called Tapia de Casareigio although this visit was slightly curtailed as Colin wanted to use facilities - who knew garages are so well equipped. I could hardly moan after my experience a couple days ago!



We were so full after our fishy lunch that we stuck to just snacks and a beer instead of a full dinner.

