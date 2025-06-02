Previous
2nd June 2025 by emmadurnford
153 / 365

2nd June 2025

It was a long drive today and the weather was brightening up a little. Colin’s turn to drive and we travelled through some amazing scenery in a deep wooded valley cliff sides to a little town called Salas. It felt very remote but we found a supermarket, bought lunch and ate it in the car!

We decided to continue driving up to the coast and have the second attempt at visiting Cudilerro - the fated destination of our literal flying visit a few days ago… enough said. Surprisingly, it looked considerably better the second time around and we spent slightly longer parking the car this time. It is a lovely harbour town with incredibly colourful buildings and very good ice cream. We walked around the headland getting great views back over the town.

The visit was a lot more successful than the first time so after a proper explore, we headed back to the apartment for a sit down before heading out to dinner in Luarca. This time it was not as good and we selected Hotel Baltic - big mistake. We wanted to share a few starters but were ‘not allowed’. The main course was ‘okish’ but the dessert which promised to be an almond tart was actually an almond Magnum bar - there is no way I missed this in translation and I think they were trying it on! Not a good meal although the house wine was nice.

A bit of a disappointing end to our time in Luarca
