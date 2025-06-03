3rd June 2025

Time to move on from Luarca to our next and what I was hoping would be the highlight of our trip to Santiago de Compostela. It was a little sad as the apartment has been very comfortable and I felt like I missed a bit of time exploring due to being ill when we arrived.



I was in the driving seat and as usual we used the travel day to visit towns on our way - this time it was to a place called Betanzos. I found the car park very easily in the centre of town using our favoured method of GPS coordinates. My main thing to see in the town was rather randomly, a church with a pig on it’s roof. Needless to say it was under renovation so covered with scaffolding but I could just about see the pig!



We drove onto towards Santiago de Compostela and as we were quite early to check into our next accommodation just outside of the town in Brion, we decided to brave the cathedral city for a quick visit. For some reason I had imagined the entire city being very old but it was not the case and it was very busy traffic wise, not helped by the fact that the car park was not where we thought it would be and I had to try and find another instead. It was tight but we managed to find a space fairly central. It was not the best of first impressions but things started to improve after a nice tapas lunch, even better as we were charged the wrong price despite me asking so it was very cheap as well. Our first glimpse of the cathedral ws impressive but I didn’t want to look too much, I wanted to save that for tomorrow when we plan to return for an entire day.



Onto our next accommodation, with a host called Jesus! I recognised the drive from pictures online and it realty was as impressive as it had looked from the photos. We have the entire ground floor of a beautiful house covered in flowers. Our hosts are lovely although they do not speak a word of English so my Spanish is being stretched and Google translate was deployed! We were given a tour of their garden and grounds - massive and beautiful. The vegetable patch is basically like a small field. Once finally inside our accommodation - a three bedroom massive apartment, we even discovered a complete apple cake in the fridge waiting for us. We ate the remains of the emergency travel pasta this evening along with some salad that has travelled with us!

