4th June 2025

We decided to return to Santiago de Compostela today for a proper non rushed look. After the experiences of yesterday with the very well hidden car park, I identified a different one which looked like it was more central and easier to find. Maybe not easier to find (after a few wrong turns) but eventually when we did find it, it was far better than yesterday and a mere nine minute walk to the cathedral.



We didn’t even have a long queue to get into the cathedral but as it was close to midday, there was a special service for pilgrims who managed to walk the entire distance so we decided to come back later in the day for a proper look and so we did not disturb visitors.



We found a lovely little cafe to have a tapas lunch - Cafe Bar Trafalgar. The food was delicious and Colin even walked away with two of their espresso cups! He was very impressed with them and asked if he could buy them but after a while the lady returned with two clean cups off the bar and just gave them to him - how nice. Colin also bought me a silver bracelet for my collection with a tiny scallop shell which is a lovely permanent reminder of our trip. We returned to the cathedral and got a much better view inside as the service was not on. A much shorter walk back to the car this time before we drove onto a place that we knew nothing about but which our host recommended to us - A Ponte Maceira. We weren’t sure where to park so found a space just outside the town and walked in. Jesus was right - it was a lovely place with a fast flowing river through the centre although we did had to wait for some time for a number of tourists from a coach trip to finally leave. Why do people spend so long with an iPhone in the middle of the bridge not moving?!



On our way back to our lovely apartment we stopped in the town and booked a table at a restaurant. When we arrived back there was a basket of fruit and vegetables for dinner another day all grown in the amazing vegetable garden. We headed to the restaurant and we looking forward to a steak. We were the only people there that evening and unfortunately both the food and service were not good with a missing starter and meat that was only ‘so-so’. It was very disappointing and actually a bit of a surprise and steaks abroad are normally very good. We should have stayed back at the apartment and enjoyed the fresh produce!

