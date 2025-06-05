5th June 2025

Today the weather news not great but this does not stop the Durnfords! We headed to Noia first but to be honest, I don’t think we go 5th best of impressions of the place and despite reaching the car park I had identified, we did not actually park up and instead headed onto our next destination - Morus.



This time we parked literally right on the harbour walls. It was an interesting little town but the weather was still dull and the cloud was so low it was below the level of the hill tops. We had a coffee and cake in a cafe we found and then as many shops were closed we drove onwards to a waterfall I had spotted on Google maps. The rain was now hammering down so it was a mental challenge to leave the car. We were there to see the Ézaro waterfall which I discovered later is in fact the only waterfall in Europe that flows directly into the sea rather than a river or lake. It was an impressive site and th train did let up just a little.



It was then onto the infamous Finisterre for lunch. Finisterre is another pilgrim destination both the start and the finish. It is a buzzy place and we enjoyed a good seafood lunch followed by an excellent coffee and almond pilgrim cake in a lovely friendly cafe. We drove on along the peninsula to the most Westerly point of Spain and the most Westerly point of the entire of Europe with the lighthouse of Finisterre. It was a very moving place with a monument surrounded by boots and sticks left by pilgrims and a sculpture of two bronze boots. Even though we had driven there, it still felt a very special place.



We headed back to our lovely apartment and this evening was a more successful meal than last night as I cooked the fresh peas (after shelling them), new potatoes and some rather unusual sausages I had bought from the local supermarket. Fresh strawberries for dessert and then we watched a film via the wifi which was good.

