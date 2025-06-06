6th June 2025

We woke to heavy rain again so first thing in the morning we went to the local supermarket to stock up on wine and we also found some lovely almond ‘Pilgrim cake’ which we bought quite a few of for various family members. We dropped the shopping back at the apartment (including two steaks and some more giant prawns for dinner this evening).



We then headed out again in the rain to a town called Pontevedra. Same parking procedures so we reached the car park and parked underground and then discovered we were under a large supermarket with a rather good cafe so we stopped for a coffee before a damp walk through the town. We dipped into the Capella da Virxe Peregrinax - the Church of the Pilgrim Virgin as it has been really interesting to learn more about the Pilgrims. This church is dedicated to those who have travelled from Portugal to reach either Finisterre or Santiago and was a really unusual building with stunning roof. We then returned to the car and drove onto the coast to another little town called Cambados. It was raining when we arrive but gradually it got sunnier and sunnier. We stopped mussels, squid, my favourite garlic prawns and pimientos patron in a lovely little bar - A Casa de Miguel. We walked out into the sunshine into the nearby square and went wild and booked tickets on the little ‘ramonez’ train. It was actually a great way to see all of the town with no too much walking.



We finally finished our circuit of Cambados and walked back to the car and then drove back to our flower covered apartment. We had a chance for a bit of a relax before getting the most of our packing done as we have a fair drive tomorrow. We ended up having dinner very late as we were so full still from our rather large lunch and so we eventually went to bed around 1.00am in the morning.

