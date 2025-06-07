7th June 2025

We finished our packing first thing in the morning and got ready to say our hosts who have been lovely. We managed a joint photo before we left.



Colin was on driving duty first as we headed back in an Easterly direction in the start of our loop back towards Santander. The steamer was raining first of all and pretty torrential on the motorway but gradually the rain got less and less as we drove out of Galicia. We stopped briefly in a tiny little town for a coffee and swapped over the driving. It was amazing how many ‘pilgrims’ we saw walking the same route. The drive was stunning along the AS14 and around a steep sided dam. Then it was up into the mountains and it felt a little like Switzerland and there were lovely cows with bells just wandering around and across the road. I decided to stop at this point as it was a while since lunch and my stomach has been playing up. I found some bread we had in the boot and Colin managed to knock up a bit of a picnic with some tomatoes and apples. The cows were very interested!



Colin took over driving again as it was actually quite tiring driving the AS14 although very fun! He continued to our overnight stop at the beautiful parador of Corias - built within an old monastery. We had a friendly welcome and equally were allocated a great place to park in the basement car park near a Jaguar E type and Porsche with with UK plates on! We made out way through the basement ruins of the monastery (all very well marked) and took the lift to the first floor and our lovely huge room (223) which overlooked one of the inner courtyards. It name was San Tirso de Abres. Time for a rest before dinner which I had booked for us.



The meal was excellent and we slept well and despite being warned about the local fiesta and fireworks… there were just two to three loud gunshot noises at 4.00am!

