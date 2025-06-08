8th June 2025

Up for a brilliant breakfast - a considerable improvement on my offering. Afterwards we decided to take it leisurely and explored the grounds and courtyards of the parador - it is a real honour to be able to stay in these sort of places. Hardly anyone else seemed to be interested so we had the place to ourselves.



Eventually we had to start the second half of our lang journey to our last stop of our tours around France and Spain - a little hamlet just a few miles outside of Santillana del Mar - this is apparently a must see medieval town but as it is on the tourist trail, it is quite pricey to stay in so we hope we have got the best of both worlds staying just outside.



Colin drove first as he wanted a go on yet another impressively winding roads - this time the AS15. We stopped by an amazing dam and were so high up looking down on it. Eventually we had to leave the winding quiet road as we hit the highway leading back towards Santander and one of the few times we have been covering old ground. I had found a half way point in a town called Villaviciosa - yet another medieval town and one firmly on the Pilgrim trail so despite totally cheating and being in the car, we had to visit it. The car park was excellent - huge, free and close to the centre, more of a field really. We wondered around the town, finding the scallop shells on the walls until we found a great place to stop for lunch that according to Google did excellent burgers and also had great views over the old town square. Google was right, the burgers were superb and apparently the little cafe (Cafe Bar El Ancho for future reference) was also known for its apple cake heavy with cinnamon so it would have been very rude of us not to partake - at least we shared.



I was back in the driving seat for the last part of our journey. I drove with the mountains of the Picos on my right, turned off the highway into a little hamlet where the roads got narrower and narrower and the SatNav decided to take me down the final approach on a road so narrow that the proximity alarms were a continuous tone as I saw the entrance. It was a DIY entrance this time so I managed to get the key with a zapper for the highly secure gate. Our final apartment is nice although compared to our last couple, rather spartan with limited numbers of kitchen equipment. It also does’t have a dishwasher which is a bit of a downer!!



We braved a walk later in the evening to explore the area but were almost literally hounded out by the barking of security dogs in - it seemed- almost every house we passed. I have no idea why security is so high around here. We felt very secured in our apartment when we got back!!