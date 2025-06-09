9th June 2025

As we had arrived on a Sunday, no shops were open so we only had a mug of tea for breakfast this morning. We decided to stock up on food (and bottles) and hopefully breakfast by visiting the Carrefour in the nearby town. Looking at the map, it looked about ten to fifteen minutes away, in the event we had not realised we’d have to get back on the motorway and then make our way around an awful one way system with a number of diversions around roadworks. The good news is that (after we eventually arrived) we found a rather good cafe inside the store and finally managed to get some breakfast. We stocked up on a lot of alcohol and some food.



We decided to drop the food and bottles back at our apartment but… despite me trying the remote for the very secure front door, it did not work. We were slightly panicking so I tried to call the host only to find she was actually in the driveway and admitted that she had turned off the electricity to do some work in the garden! Shopping dropped off and we headed to the local town of Santillana del Mar. This is a very old town which has been preserved with a traffic free centre. The parking was a challenge but we found space. I treated Colin to a walking ‘staff’ which is made from walnut wood. I wanted to get some photographs and Colin wanted to visit the torture museum! We decided to divide and conquer and I spent an enjoyable hour exploring the town whilst Colin explored various methods of torture across the world. After reuniting we found a great place for lunch and enjoyed some very good fish. The downside was I discovered we had been given a parking ticket on our return depot me buying a ticket. I don’t really know why - I think it indicated that we may have parked in residents parking bays but they were within the car park so I don’t really know. However it seemed a little home made so I refused to pay and just drove off.



We continued to make the most of the day and visited the coastal town of San Vicente de la Barqueria, parking in the centre. It was a tad chilly as the breeze whipped up. However we wandered along to the port and then up the very steep hill towards the castle and city walls. I found a very food ice cream shop right at the top with lovely views over the town. I went for a cider sorbet and Colin for a raspberry sorbet. We were flagging then so we headed back to the car and my turn in the driving seat back to our apartment - we are able to get in this time! As we now had food we had dinner in and got to watch the three horses and their two foals in the field immediately behind our apartment.

