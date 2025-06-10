10th June 2025

Sadly it's our last day in Spain but at least it was sunny which hasn’t been the case for quite a few days of our trip. Our initial plan was to head off to see the caves at El Castillo. I managed to buy an entrance ticket for Colin and the website stated that their were tickets to be bought on the day. However when we arrived early on in the morning, apparently there were no additional tickets so sadly we had to abandon our plans.



We reverted back to our plan of visiting Comillas and this turned out to be a good idea. It is a lovely place with a soft golden sandy beach and a lot of rock pools - we even had a paddle. We did hop to be able to have lunch there as well but it was difficult to park so thinking on our feet again we programmed in Llanes (visited back in 2018). The sun was shining and the beaches looked amazing. We managed to get a table for a late lunch at the seafood place on the harbour that we last ate at - La Marina. We went for the cider that has to be poured from a height and I did pretty well. We enjoyed our last plate of Zamburiñas (Spanish scallops), little fried sardines and we should also have had a plate of fried squid but in the event, we discovered that the restaurant has sold out so we were presented with a plate of grilled octopus. Neither of us are sure about octopus but actually it was not too bad if you chewed quickly to avoid feeling the suckers!



After one last ice cream we headed back to the apartment but via a supermarket to pick up some stuff for dinner as we gave up on our idea of trying to get to an ‘assador’ for a steak and we had had a large lunch.



Once back there was an amazing thunder storm over the mountains with many flashes and forks of lightning. The cows were moved to another field and went bonkers with joy, jumping up and down in the air. The horses and foals were surprised by the noise!



Last night of boquerones and salad - very good.

