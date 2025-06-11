11th June 2025

It was the final packing up day this morning ready for our trip back on a ferry from Santander to Portsmouth. It was not that difficult as the apartment is fairly ‘minimalist’ so we were able to pack quickly and then have breakfast and make up some rolls for lunch on the ferry in our cabin. We repacked the car properly with the almond cakes (for presents) carefully stacked in the boot. I had the last chance to watch the foals and ponies in the field next to our apartment.



I discovered that I have been bitten all over - I have no idea when and can only think it happened during the high humidity last night as I had been stood on the balcony taking photos. This always happens just before we return so that my lovely tan (face and arms only!) Will be ruined with little white patched when they go down!



Colin in the driving seat for the last time in Spain to drive to Santander ferry port but on the way we had to stop as Doctor Joseph phones in response to a message I had sent. She is a bit concerned about two blood readings now and my strange stomach problems so have ordered more tests, scans and most challenging two ‘pot’ samples… I have no idea how I’ll manage those!



We arrived with now wrong turns and it did not seem like seven years since we last were in the queue here. There was a slight delay boarding but once on, it was very efficient and our little cabin - 721 on deck 7 is very nice.



We pottered around after lunch, went to look for saline on deck next to the official group who spotted some sort of pilot whale (Colin saw it - I missed it!).



Colin had booked dinner for us and we got a very good window seat (table 30) and not only was the food very good - we saw a pod of bottle nose dolphins along with two calves leaping in and out of the waves just outside the window - a nice send off I thought.

