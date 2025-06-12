12th June 2025

We had a comfortable night and the shower was good. It’s strange to be able to get British television again in our little cabin. The sea was also still relatively calm although I continued taking the Kwells - just in case!



Breakfast was a little chaotic but not too bad despite one family with two kids that kept screaming and running around the tables! We snoozed and sunbathed our way through the rest of the day before having an early dinner prior to leaving the ferry. We eventually docked and left the ship by 9.00pm.



I volunteered to drive back up the A3 and it was rather a challenge to get back into driving on the left side of the road again. Amazingly we even managed to find a parking space when we eventually arrived home.



Some end of trip statistics:



3 countries visited



9 different beds slept in



2,334 miles driven door to door (3,756 kms)

