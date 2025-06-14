14th June 2025

Going into central London on a Saturday and in early summer as well is rather a hard bump back down into reality and something that we would never normally do unless we had to. This was one of those occasions as Coin has got the follow-up appointment to his scan before we left with a consultant. We arrived in good time having taken the tube from Wimbledon and because we set off an hour earlier than we probably needed to.



Despite the rabbit warren of different buildings and dead end roads we did managed to find the correct place and barely had time to sit down before we were ushered in by a different consultant to the one we had seen the first time. The appointment did not go quite as expected as he asked why Colin was there… we both thought that rather obvious. He then went on to give us a rather interesting interpretation of the scan and some rather unhelpful opinions. We were really not impressed as the last two of the six consultants that Colin has seen have not been very good at all.



We left after about fifteen minutes to have lunch at the food hall in Paddington where we had eaten before. Then to make the day worthwhile we took the tube to Charing Cross and then walked to Monmouth Street in Seven Dials where we bought some more coffee beans from Monmouth Coffee and also enjoyed a coffee and cake. Unfortunately we had to balance on seats opposite as it was so busy in the coffee shop. At least it was a more positive end to the day than the time spent in St Marys hospital.

