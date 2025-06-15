Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
147 / 365
15th June 2025
This morning I knocked up a coffee cake which is the usual request to me to take over to Karen and Ian who had invited us for lunch to celebrate Fathers Day.
It was a nice afternoon, good weather and a very nice lunch. Afterwards we watched the Grand Prix to get into the spirit of the Grand Prix which will be visiting in a few weeks.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4557
photos
22
followers
14
following
47% complete
View this month »
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th June 2025 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
family
,
fathers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close