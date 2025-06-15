Previous
15th June 2025 by emmadurnford
15th June 2025

This morning I knocked up a coffee cake which is the usual request to me to take over to Karen and Ian who had invited us for lunch to celebrate Fathers Day.

It was a nice afternoon, good weather and a very nice lunch. Afterwards we watched the Grand Prix to get into the spirit of the Grand Prix which will be visiting in a few weeks.
Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
