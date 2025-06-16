Sign up
16th June 2025
Today it was back to work, trying not to think of what we were doing this time last week.
My main task was to design the first drafts of the exhibition publicity and also to start work on all the submission documents.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
Emma Durnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
Tags
street
,
flower
,
flowers
,
scene
,
high
,
urban
,
baskets
,
petunias
,
teddington
