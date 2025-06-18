18th June 2025

It wasn’t a great day today. I had to do a rather complex ‘stool sample’ and I’,m not talking anything to do with furniture. No further detail apart from the fact that it was more complicated than the usual test. To top it all, when I had succeeded in the task, I broke the already slightly dodgy upstairs toilet handle which made the task a little more challenging to ‘clear up’. Colin was very understanding of the situation as he got on to the task of finding a plumber.



I hot-footed it to the doctors with my special gift for them and to have an armful of bloods taken. After all of this it was straight onto the hygienist for the quarterly teeth clean. I felt rather depressed at all the medical stuff today.



Here’s the bumper crop of walnuts on our tree - not anything worse from the day. I know we will not be eating a single one once the SWAT team of squirrels arrive to strip the tree.

