19th June 2025 by emmadurnford
153 / 365

19th June 2025

It was so hot today. It really does put you off wanting to do much! Later in the day I went to the Tide End pub as it was Abi’s last day at the Landmark Arts Centre. We have known each other for quite a few years. I decided to give her one of my little Teddington montages as a leaving gift. There were a lot of people to give her a good send off and I knew quite a few people and artists there. Unfortunately it was the same night and my photo club and as this is the last meeting before the summer social, I had to go. It was just a lime and soda for me.

I managed to get back and pick up the car and when I arrived I realised that I was also down on the tea rota! The good news is that I now have 36 people signed up for the social which is more than the last few years.
Emma Durnford

