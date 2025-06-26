26th June 2025

The day of the summer social has arrived. This year we have 38 people including ourselves which is better than the last couple of years.



I got to the club early as usual to set up the laptop and television which was a challenge as the stand no longer has any wheels on it so I had to use napkins to straighten it up. Guests started to arrive before 7.00pm and as usual it was not a relaxing evening as I constantly have to rush around checking all is well, sorting seating and making g announcements and calls to the buffet. The food was good but a little unusual comprising of hot salmon en croute with sauces but cold duck bao buns and salad.



Everyone seemed to have a good time although I was a little relieved it was all over so now its onto concentrating on the planning for the exhibition. I was shattered when I go back.

