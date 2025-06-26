Previous
26th June 2025 by emmadurnford
26th June 2025

The day of the summer social has arrived. This year we have 38 people including ourselves which is better than the last couple of years.

I got to the club early as usual to set up the laptop and television which was a challenge as the stand no longer has any wheels on it so I had to use napkins to straighten it up. Guests started to arrive before 7.00pm and as usual it was not a relaxing evening as I constantly have to rush around checking all is well, sorting seating and making g announcements and calls to the buffet. The food was good but a little unusual comprising of hot salmon en croute with sauces but cold duck bao buns and salad.

Everyone seemed to have a good time although I was a little relieved it was all over so now its onto concentrating on the planning for the exhibition. I was shattered when I go back.
26th June 2025

Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
Photo Details

