27th June 2025 by emmadurnford
165 / 365

27th June 2025

Today I was mainly recovering from all the work over the past few days for the event last night. It went well but I am relieved it is all over. I totally forgot to take a photo today!
Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
68% complete

Photo Details

