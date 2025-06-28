28th June 2025

It was scorching today and I had to go over to Richmond to count cards and then back to Teddington to count cards there as well - the train was not air conditioned! Once I made it back I then spent the rest of the afternoon uploading all the exhibition documents to the Club Forum that will enable people to upload their panel details. This was quite complicated and the heat did not help matters!



In the Kate afternoon we drove over to Chris and Monika’s house as they had invited us over for dinner out at their local fish and chip shop. This was a somewhat strange situation as the last time we had seen Chris he was discussing splitting up… we both found it rather awkward but I think we ‘styled’ it out!



In the event it was a nice evening, we just pretended that there wasn’t a problem. The meal was nice although it did not top the Super Fish that we normally visit in Ewell. We popped back for a cup of tea and to see each others holiday photos before we headed home, very glad of the air conditioning in the car.

