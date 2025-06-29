Previous
Next
29th June 2025 by emmadurnford
153 / 365

29th June 2025

It was so hot today that we stayed in all day (to the extent that I had nothing for dinner and had to pull together something out of the freezer - not the best meal).

In the afternoon we planned the cruise and selected some tours which then seemed to be unavailable so I am now waiting for a reply to my email!
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact