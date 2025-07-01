Sign up
155 / 365
1st July 2025
The thermometer hit the low thirties again. I tried to keep cool in the wrong by catching up with paperwork and writing up the notes from last weeks exhibition meeting.
In the afternoon I braved the bus into Kingston to try and get some more clothes for the weekend ahead. It was a challenge but I got a couple of tops which may work.
Shower number two in the evening as it was so hot.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
2025 - 365 Project
iPhone 14 Pro
1st July 2025 3:36pm
clouds
river
sunshine
summer
thames
kingston
waterway
