Previous
Next
1st July 2025 by emmadurnford
155 / 365

1st July 2025

The thermometer hit the low thirties again. I tried to keep cool in the wrong by catching up with paperwork and writing up the notes from last weeks exhibition meeting.

In the afternoon I braved the bus into Kingston to try and get some more clothes for the weekend ahead. It was a challenge but I got a couple of tops which may work.

Shower number two in the evening as it was so hot.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact