2nd July 2025

A busy day today - first it was up early to head for my doctors appointment. After a half an hour wait for the doctor I finally got to hear the not too good blood test results. There was some worrying results and further tests are needed - not too invasive at this stage which is good.



Back home and then back out in the car to deliver the posts back to Card Collection and then home - with a lot of traffic due to the flower show - via the golf club to settle the account for last Thursdays function.



I ironed solidly for half an hour in preparation of our trip to Silverstone tomorrow and over the weekend. After lunch and a flying visit by our friend John to loan me a camera lens - a very big one - I delivered cards to Waterstones in Teddington and then caught the train to Richmond to deliver cards there as well. I was surprised to see that our favourite cafe - Aliante - has been redecorated and changed name to it’s sister branch in Kingston. I hope the service has not changed.



Then finally home on a hot bus to finish packing.

