3rd July 2025

The start of our Grand Prix weekend and we stopped at the stables first to see Karen and Ian’s mares and foals. They are lovely and for some reason one of the the foals was intrigued by by little ruck sack - even though there was no food in it!



We carried on to the hotel and had a brief time to get changed as I was heading out for the evening with the ‘girls’ - Karen, Charley, her friend Hannah and Chris’s partner Monika. They had organised tickets to a Sam Fender concert who I will admit to getting muddled with Sam Ryder who came second in the 2022 Eurovision Concert!



I had no expectations but in the event it was an excellent evening. The first surprise was at simply how big the Grand Prix event and grounds actually are - massive. There were a lot of food stands so we got some chicken nibbles before the concert and some drinks. The weather on the night was perfect, not a single cloud and warm. The concert build up on the Ebay stage was exciting. The concert was excellent and I really enjoyed the music - I am now a total San Fender fan.



Unfortunately it was absolutely packed and the wait for the taxi home took well over an hour and a half and by the time I got back to the hotel well after half past midnight, Colin was fast asleep!

