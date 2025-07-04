4th July 2025

Friday - first day of the Grand Prix weekend. We drove to the massive public parking field as we had free parking with our weekend ticket. However we wanted to check this and that took well over an hour of walking long distances between various offices as we are sent pillar to post. Eventually we found an office where a woman was very helpful and we were finally able to register the car.



The whole area was massive and to took us literally ages of walking in the hot sun to finally reach the Club Area at Beckets corner. I bought a very expensive ice cream to keep us both going and we took at break in the Beckets Corner stand to watch some of the Formula 2 racing before we got to the hospitality area. All this time I had been lugging around a 100-400mm lens that our friend John had loaned me and it finally got taken out of the bullet case for my first experiment at photographing very fast racing cars.



After some viewing, we continued onto the hospitality area - Club Silverstone where we were issued with special fabric wrists bands which let us in and out. There news plenty of space to sit in the shade and best of all, there were separate toilets only for guests so no having to join the massive queues outside. I’ll admit to be a little disappointed with the food stands all of which except one were selling burgers or hot dogs and there final one coffee but they had sold out of most of their cakes. Luckily Ian managed to arrange a parking pass for use in car park 38 immediately behind the hospitality area so this should save us an hour or so of walking tomorrow.



We watched some more racing in the stands and eventually headed off late in the afternoon on the long walk back to the car. Karen and Charley stayed on for a concert but we conceded defeat and went back to the hotel and had dinner in with Ian before getting an early night. Another good thing at the hotel is the complimentary glass of Prosecco on our return!



15,576 footsteps in evidence of the massive morning walk!

