5th July 2025

Day two of the Grand Prix and after a good breakfast (and a doggy bag of fresh fruit and water to take with us from the hotel), I drove to car park 38. Despite the concerns we had been warned about with massive traffic jams, it was a very easy journey. At least it was not too busy but involved multiple roundabouts being on the edges of Milton Keynes!



It was the Formula 2 racing today and the second and third qualifying laps to decide the pole position at tomorrow 75th Silverstone Grand Prix. It was a bit breezier today. We all sat in our allocated seats in the stand and three were great views although it is still a big challenge to capture the cars. I know I will have a lot fo photos of just tarmac where I have missed the cars altogether!



We had hoped to stay and catch the RAF Falcon parachute display team but It was quite windy and nobody was actually able to tell us whether they would be jumping. In the end we left only to discover that they had indeed turned up so only Chris and Monica got to see them.



After some revery time we decided to regroup and have a meal out together at the local Nando’s. We had not booked but managed to find a table that would fit all of us. Service was a little slow and Colin did complain which made myself and I discovered later, at least two others in the group apologise profusely to them! When the food did appear it was very good as usual. Everyone went straight to bed immediately afterwards.

