6th July 2025

The day of the Silverstone 75th Grand Prix has finally arrived. It was a somewhat rushed breakfast this morning before I drove us together with James and Hannah to car park 38 behind the hospitality tent to much closer than Fridays location.



Just as we arrived the heavens opened and we had to sit in the car for twenty minutes or so before it went off. Hannah (James’s girlfriend) is so organised that she had even bought a plastic rain poncho for each of us. Shame that James is six foot five in height and burst through it when putting it on in the car!



There were a number of other events scheduled for the day including a Formula 2 race followed by the historic cars which I really enjoyed despite the rain. In a break I went off to buy some ‘merch’ and treated myself to an overly expensive Aston Martin cap in honour of the team which includes Fernando Alonso as one of their drivers - he’s from Spain so doubly good in my eyes.



Everyone started to take their seats in the stands but a few of us waited outside for the hoped for arrival of the Red Arrows. We weren’t sure if the weather would be too bad for them but they arrived and made a single low level pass which was still impressive. It was a quick dash up to see the others and take our seats before the crew trucks took a lap followed by the warm up lap by all drivers.



Go go go. The race started and everyone went around for 52 laps! The weather was so bad that the safety car had to slow drivers down three times during the race. There was a lot of dodgy overtakes, several spin-offs and a couple of withdrawals until the final lap. Lando Norris took the flag of the 2025 Silverstone Grand Prix much to Hannah’s delight - she cried and we all took the Mickey!



By this time the sun came out which must have been quite galling for the drivers. However it made for some great family photos for all different combinations of people with Colin and one with me that a passer by kindly took.



It was a great day, the younger ones still had energy to stay beyond for the night concert but Colin and I made out way back to the hotel and had time to go the the Harvester for dinner for one of their infamous all you can eat salads. A good day.

