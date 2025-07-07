7th July 2025

After the full-on weekend we enjoyed our last breakfast at the hotel and were able to take our time this time. It was quite sad to say goodbye to everyone although to be honest we were both shattered and unable to keep up the pace for much longer!



Before heading home Chris and Monika and we drove separately to the Silverstone museum which we had not had time to visit over the weekend. I booked ticket online and it was a lot quieter than over the weekend!



The museum was fascinating and very well laid out although I’ll admit to not having quite the level of interest as Chris and Colin in the section with all the engines and explanations of the various mechanisms.



When we eventually left for home back down the M40, there were multiple traffic jams and in particular we were stuck for nearly an hour as something had crossed the central reservation. We were both shattered by the time we eventually got home but it has been an amazing weekend - totally different.

