Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
157 / 365
8th July 2025
This morning was a slower pace to the last few days! I had a massive list of emails and paperwork and artwork to start working on so back to work with a bump.
There was also a lot of washing. Blackberries have ripped a lot over the weekend.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4557
photos
22
followers
14
following
47% complete
View this month »
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th July 2025 8:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
wild
,
hedge
,
crop
,
blackberries
,
teddington
,
foraging
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close