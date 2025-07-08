Previous
8th July 2025 by emmadurnford
157 / 365

8th July 2025

This morning was a slower pace to the last few days! I had a massive list of emails and paperwork and artwork to start working on so back to work with a bump.

There was also a lot of washing. Blackberries have ripped a lot over the weekend.
Emma Durnford

