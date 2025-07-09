Previous
Next
9th July 2025 by emmadurnford
158 / 365

9th July 2025

Today it was hot so I spent most of it working on the final art work for our exhibition publicity. It was at this point I discovered that the image given to me was not a high enough resolution so I had to put a halt together on the art work and ask for a new image.

I also am having to sort out a problem with the SumUp readers that I ordered for my photo club - I’m in a Catch 22 situation as they will only email an account that I can to access as it is a club account. This is our daily chinook flying over!
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact