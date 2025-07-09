9th July 2025

Today it was hot so I spent most of it working on the final art work for our exhibition publicity. It was at this point I discovered that the image given to me was not a high enough resolution so I had to put a halt together on the art work and ask for a new image.



I also am having to sort out a problem with the SumUp readers that I ordered for my photo club - I’m in a Catch 22 situation as they will only email an account that I can to access as it is a club account. This is our daily chinook flying over!

