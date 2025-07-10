Previous
10th July 2025
10th July 2025

This morning we popped over to Chessington garden centre to get a silver birch for Karen and Ian’s wedding anniversary, well that was the idea. In the event the trees there far too tall so we had a rapid rethink. We went for a Pieris ‘Flaming Silver’ and a Pittosporum ‘Collage Silver’ - I knew nothing about these plants but two really helpful guys - Richie and Chris - recommended them and then we chose two lovely glazed pots.

A swift drive back home, lunch and then I went out to Sainsbury’s as we have not done a big shop for ages. On my return I was finally able to redo the artwork for all the publicity - A5, A4 and A3 and then send it off to the printers - at last.
Emma Durnford

