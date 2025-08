12th July 2025

Another hot day today so I tried to group things I had to do into one outing, First to the Landmark to drop off a print, then to pick up a silver 25th anniversary balloon for Karen and Ian who are coming over this evening.



Karen and Isn were over around 6.30pm but Ian was not too well so the evening was not quite as upbeat as usual. However our presents of the plants in lovely pots and then a great meal in Ruba went down very well.