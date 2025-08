13th July 2025

I think this is the last hot day as the weather is due to break tomorrow. I finished off the cruise research this afternoon as the mens final at Wimbledon - this year between Sinner (Italian) and Alcaraz (Spanish) - Sinner won after four sets.



I also made what is probably a big mistake of setting up a WhatsApp group for our trip to Derbyshire and now I am inundated with jokey messages!