15th July 2025 by emmadurnford
177 / 365

15th July 2025

The exhibition flyers and posters arrived from the printers today and they look good. Over the next month or so we will be delivering them to various places to advertise our show in September.

Later today we took the bus into Kingston and I see that the unusual sculptures are still scattered around the town. I’m not really sure why and what they are about.
