Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
177 / 365
15th July 2025
The exhibition flyers and posters arrived from the printers today and they look good. Over the next month or so we will be delivering them to various places to advertise our show in September.
Later today we took the bus into Kingston and I see that the unusual sculptures are still scattered around the town. I’m not really sure why and what they are about.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my thirteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4629
photos
23
followers
14
following
67% complete
View this month »
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th July 2025 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
sculpture
,
public
,
thames
,
on
,
kingston
,
surrey
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close